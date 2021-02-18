Rainbow Days Planning For June Pot of Gold Luncheon

Rainbow Days is planning to host its 24th annual Pot of Gold Luncheon at the Omni Dallas Hotel Dallas Ballroom.

Rainbow Days is a nonprofit that seeks to make meaningful connections with at-risk and homeless children and youth through support groups, life enrichment programs, and critical needs services.

The 2021 Pot of Gold Luncheon festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with silent auction bidding, and the luncheon program will begin promptly at noon. This year’s goal is to raise $275,000 for Rainbow Days to continue providing critical services benefiting thousands of at-risk and homeless children and youth across the Dallas area each year. Table sponsorships start at $2,000 and individual tickets for the luncheon are $200 per person, both of which are available to purchase online or by phone at 214-217-3833.

To ensure the health and safety of attendees, organizers are planning for health and safety precautions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to this year’s event include tables spaced farther apart to comply with social distancing guidelines; six guests per table instead of 10; adherence to CDC mask guidelines; and hand sanitizer stations around the ballroom.

The 2021 Pot of Gold Luncheon Keynote Speaker is best-selling author Josh Shipp. A former at-risk foster kid turned youth advocate, Josh is renowned for the documentary TV series on A&E that followed his groundbreaking work with youth and families. He has written two national bestsellers to date.

Kyle Coots and Ross DeRogatis will serve as 2021 Pot of Gold Luncheon Chairs. In addition to serving as a member of Rainbow Days’ executive board of directors, Kyle is the co-founder and managing director of Miramar Equity Partners. Ross is the president and owner of Matrix Orthopedics.

This year’s event leadership also includes 2021 Pot of Gold Auction Chairs Melissa Griffith and Talene Kozanian. Both Melissa and Talene are residents of Dallas and have previously been involved with Rainbow Days as volunteers.

Last June, the 2020 Pot of Gold virtual event, which featured keynote speaker Darren Woodson helped raise more than $223,000 for Rainbow Days.