If You Build It, They Will Crumb

COVID may change Girl Scout cookie traditions at Galleria, but not the opportunities

Thanks to COVID-19 precautions, Girl Scouts teams won’t get to show off their engineering skills as part of the Galleria Dallas Cookie Box Creations contest this year – but that doesn’t mean that the meaningful partnership won’t continue.

Throughout March, Galleria Dallas shoppers will enjoy a historical retrospective of Girl Scouting from 1912 to the present. The visual timeline will highlight the history of Girl Scouts. Look for it Level I of the mall, near the Apple store beginning March 5.

The exhibit celebrates how Girl Scouting has been proactive for women and girls across the decades. As a part of the display, guests can use a QR code to donate boxes of Girl Scout cookies to healthcare heroes at Children’s Health.

And let’s be honest, we can’t Do-Si-Do into any discussion about Girl Scout cookie time without having a mention of opportunities to purchase those delicacies so please Tagalong.

“As a past Girl Scout, I know the impact that the Cookie Program had on me as a young leader.” Megan Townsend

On Fridays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-7 p.m. in March, Girl Scouts will be offering curbside purchase and delivery of cookies from the mall’s circular drive, adjacent to The Blue Fish and facing Dallas North Tollway.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies, but they don’t always know how the Cookie Program builds girls into future leaders,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas CEO. “Girl Scouts are running their own businesses, adapting to challenges brought by the pandemic to reach their goals in a safe manner. Each box of Girl Scout Cookies teaches valuable lessons in entrepreneurship and powers possibilities for girls.”

“As a past Girl Scout, I know the impact that the Cookie Program had on me as a young leader,” notes Galleria Dallas marketing director Megan Townsend. “We are thrilled to share the impact that Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas has had on decades of women and girls here in the area.”

