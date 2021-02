Hockaday students make their 100 day celebration one for the ages

Hockaday kindergarteners celebrated the 100th day of school Wednesday with a Zoom visit from Zero the Hero, counting to 100 by 10s, and dressing up as centenarians.

The day was fun, according to at least one student.

“By golly, this is the best day, ever!” exclaimed kindergartner Sage.

Share your 100 day photos with us by using our news tip form.