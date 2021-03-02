Abbott: ‘Time to Open Texas 100%’

He’d been hinting at it for a week, but Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock, Gov. Greg Abbott declared victory on COVID-19.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end,” Abbott said during an event at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock. “It is now time to open Texas 100%.

“Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.”

Abbott said that all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%, effective next Wednesday.

“Texans have mastered the habits to keep from getting COVID,” he said. “Covid has not suddenly disappeared, but state mandates are no longer needed.”

Abbott said that Texans should still continue to use safe practices in regards to avoiding community spread.

“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year,” he said. “Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

Abbott said that almost 6 million vaccines have been administered, and the state is doling out around a million each week. He estimated that by the end of March, every senior citizen that wanted a vaccine will have had or will get one.

He also pointed to a surplus in personal protective equipment, and the fact that the state can now perform more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He also said that the state has invested in a variety of drug therapies to keep those sickened by the virus out of hospitals.

“If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a County Judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” a statement from the governor’s office indicated. The same statement also said that jail time cannot be imposed for not following county orders, nor can penalties be applied for not wearing a face mask.

“If restrictions are imposed at a County level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50% for any type of entity,” the statement added.

In Dallas County, the recent winter storm slowed cases reporting for a time, but numbers seem to have settled in around 500-700 on average. Deaths – a lagging indicator – still remain somewhat high, but both numbers seem to be slowly trending downward.

Hospitalizations and ER visits also seem to be slowing.

Some questioned the wisdom in a statewide opening, citing areas that – while declining – are still far from reaching herd immunity.

Last week, the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation said it estimates that Dallas County will potentially reach herd immunity in late-June, based on total case recoveries and vaccinations. As of last week, the county was on track to have 80% of the county’s residents at levels of herd immunity by early summer.

Earlier in the day, Dallas County Health and Human Services director Dr. Philip Huang told Dallas County Commissioners that any movement to open the state at full capacity would be jumping the gun.

“We think it’s premature,” he said. “It’s still too early. We’d all love to get back to normal … it’s not the time to relax.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reacted nearly immediately, pointing to the fact that Abbott’s announcement fell on a day where the county’s death toll rose above 3,000.

Moments ago, on the day 25 new deaths raise @dallascountytx death toll above 3k, @GovAbbott lifted all his state orders designed to protect you and those you care about from #COVID19. You should focus on what doctors,facts and science say is safe; not on what Gov. says is legal! pic.twitter.com/6dS5LrpNOY — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 2, 2021

Statewide, nearly 22 million people would need to be vaccinated – almost 100% of the adults in the state. Children make up 23% of the population, and the vaccine is only currently approved for those 16 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are fully vaccinated still take the same precautions – avoid crowds, maintain six feet distance between people, and wear masks.

The agency also cautions that just because someone has been vaccinated, doesn’t mean that can’t still spread the virus.

“If you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you may still be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC said. “After exposure, people can be infected with or ‘carry’ the virus that causes COVID-19 but not feel sick or have any symptoms. Experts call this ‘asymptomatic infection.'”

Jenkins will be talking to press virtually at 3:15 p.m., and we will provide updates to this story shortly after that.

EO GA 34 Opening Texas Response to COVID Disaster IMAGE 03-02-2021 by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd