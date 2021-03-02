Top Scot: Visinsky Named District MVP

After crushing the District 13-5A competition this season, Highland Park was rewarded with plenty of individual accolades on the all-district team.

Senior forward Madison Visinsky was named the district MVP by league coaches, while Nicole Fleming was honored as Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Scots to an unbeaten record in 13-5A play.

The first-team honorees included HP sophomores Vivian Jin and Maddie Heiss. The second-team choices for the Lady Scots were sophomore Paris Lauro and senior Bri Doyle.

The rest of the district superlatives went to North Forney’s Raven Busby (offensive MVP), Royse City’s Kyla McMinn (defensive MVP), and North Forney’s Jaz Marsh (top newcomer).

Several HP players also were recognized as Academic All-District: Visinsky, Jin, Lauro, Doyle, Cate Rhodes, Ella Patterson, Alianne Elmore, Riley Mae Herrod, Avery Turner, Charlotte Collins, and Kate Jackson.