Indoor Golf Simulator Venue Coming To Mockingbird Station

The Turn Indoor Golf is coming to Mockingbird Station this summer.

The Turn is opening in 10,293 square feet of retail space at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Visitors can practice and play full virtual rounds on more than 40 courses around the world. Trackman technology maps golfers’ swings as they play virtually.

“This deal with The Turn Indoor Golf is a continuation of the strong retail leasing momentum at Mockingbird Station, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to welcoming The Turn, along with other new tenants including Top Fitness Store and the Woodhouse Day Spa to The Station,” said Adi Mayan, co-head of commercial asset management for CBRE Global Investors, which owns Mockingbird Station on behalf of one of its investment funds. “The Turn, with its unique entertainment option, will continue to drive foot traffic to the retail center, which is easily accessible by car or the DART Light Rail.”

The Mockingbird Station location will be the company’s second U.S. facility. The first one opened in New York City in 2010.