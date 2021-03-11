Biediger Leads HP to Tournament Title

Highland Park earned its first tournament win of the spring season on Tuesday at the Birdville Invitational at Iron Horse Golf Club in North Richland Hills.

Despite windy conditions, HP junior Sophie Biediger placed third individually, followed by freshman teammate Landry Saylor in fourth. Other top-10 finishers for the Lady Scots included Sarah Rogers and Tatum Thomason.

Last week, the HP girls came in fourth at an event at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station. Biediger was the individual runner-up with a two-round score of 70-76—146.