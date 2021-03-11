Scots End Title Drought With 13-5A Crown

For the first time in more than two decades, Highland Park has clinched an outright district championship in boys soccer.

The Scots secured the 13-5A title with a 4-0 victory at Crandall on March 5, then followed that with a 3-0 shutout of Mesquite Poteet in their home finale on Tuesday.

Goal scorers against Crandall included Jake Whitehurst, Brant Williams, Elias Taft, and Jack Krejs. Williams and Krejs also scored in the Poteet win, along with Mike Ngo.

The Scots (15-2-4, 11-0-2) are unbeaten in their last 15 games, including nine shutouts in that span. They’ve outscored their 13 league opponents by a combined margin of 44-5.

HP will travel to West Mesquite on Friday for the regular-season finale before looking to carry momentum into the bi-district round of the playoffs later this month.