Tuesday, March 23, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 15-21

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHOPPING SLIPPED AWAY

A sneaky stealer carried off a bag containing a pair of sandals bought at the Balenciaga store in Highland Park Village and left on a coat rack at Bistro 31 between 3 and 5 p.m. March 21. 

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Monday

A ne’er do well nabbed a Stihl concrete saw with a 14-inch diamond blade from a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and South Versailles Avenue at 2:45 p.m. and left the scene.

Arrested at 6:45 p.m.: A 31 year old accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue

16 Tuesday

A grifter ripped off a Stihl backpack leaf blower from Highland Park Village. The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m.

18 Thursday

A rogue nicked the tailgate and both tail light assemblies from a Ford F250 in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 7 a.m.

19 Friday

Arrested at 3:43 a.m.: A 45-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Stratford Avenue.

20 Saturday

Arrested at 2:48 a.m.: A 37 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a whiskey bottle from a home in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane. The incident was reported at 1:50 p.m.

A scoundrel damaged a Nissan Sentra parked in Highland Park Village, leaving the front driver door handle and passenger side door handle cover missing around 4:55 p.m.

A careless driver hit a Kia Soul parked at Highland Park Village leaving a dent and a scrape along the driver’s side rear fender between 10 a.m. and 6:50 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Tuesday

A thief made off with the tailgate from a Ford F150 in the 4200 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 9 a.m.

17 Wednesday 

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: A 33-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 8300 block of Preston Road

A burglar took firearms and firearm accessories from a home in the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 7:22 p.m.

A fraudster used information of a man from the 4300 block of Amherst Street at noon. 

18 Thursday

Arrested at 11:30 a.m.: A 51-year-old for a warrant in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Arrested at 2:10 p.m.: A 61-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *