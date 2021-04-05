Campaign Treasurer: Macatee Returned Prohibited $10,000 Contribution
Highland Park ISD Place 1 trustee candidate Kelli Macatee’s campaign treasurer said Monday the campaign returned a $10,000 donation from a nonprofit — the Rowling Foundation.
Nonprofits are prohibited from donating to political campaigns, according to the IRS.
“It was just a mistake,” Macatee’s campaign treasurer Bob Jenevein said. “We didn’t expect to receive a check from a foundation.”
Jenevein added that the Rowlings wrote a personal check that will be reflected in the next campaign finance report.
The Rowling Foundation seeks to “be a resource for financial assistance, consultative ministry, and prayer support to those organizations committed to the cause of Christ,” according to the website.
An email to the contact listed on the Rowling Foundation’s website bounced back.
Macatee said the donation was sent from the wrong account.
“The second we realized what happened, we returned (the money) to the foundation,” she said. “It was an honest mistake.”
According to her first campaign finance report, she received a total of $42,030 in political contributions from Feb. 16 until March 22, the largest of which was the $10,000 Rowling Foundation donation.
Her opponent Doug Woodward received a total of $15,005.55 in total contributions from Jan. 16 until March 31, according to his report.
Macatee works in real estate and Woodward is Crossmark vice president of sales strategy and operations.
The election to fill Highland Park ISD board president Jim Hitzelberger’s seat in the only contested HPISD school board race is May 1.
“The second we realized it,” came after some observers recognized the illegality of that donation after Macatee’s campaign released her numbers and pointed it out on social media. Otherwise, betcha $10,000 it wouldn’t have been returned. And, lucky are the Rowlands that they have so much money they get confused on which account to write checks from. This kind of money buys influence and HPISD students, teachers, parents, faculty, staff and administration DO NOT NEED Trustees that are indebted to big donors like the Rowlands and Westcotts who both have very vocal personal agendas. Note to Westcotts: If you don’t like public school curriculum, send your kids to a private school, the uniforms will look great on Real Housewives of Dallas.