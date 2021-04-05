Senior Source Shimmies Into 60

How does an organization that helps individuals and families navigate aging celebrate turning 60? With a dance off, of course.

The Senior Source, which has been an indispensable resource for individuals and families as they navigate aging, is celebrating its 60th birthday with a competition that puts Dallas’ older adults front and center.

The Diamond Dance-Off kicked off April 1 for Dallas and Collin County residents aged 60 and older. Participants can film and submit home dance videos, and the public will vote online for their favorite local dancers to move them forward in the competition. Celebrity judges will determine the best of the bunch in a live final round in June.

“The Senior Source celebrates our milestones in extraordinary ways, so we want our 60th to be a party with our entire city that brings unity, respect, joy and huge smiles,” said Stacey Malcolmson, president and CEO of The Senior Source. “We are recognizing The Senior Source’s impact over the past six decades, while shining a light on treasured members of our communities. As we emerge from such a challenging year where older adults were one of the most impacted and vulnerable groups, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate their resilience, value and talent. We look forward to another 60 years of serving our Dallas-area diamonds!”

Submissions for the virtual competition are open April 1-20 for four categories: solo dance, partner or duo dance, group dance and generations dance. Entries into the bracket-style competition must include at least one adult aged 60 or older from Dallas or Collin County. The public can vote for their favorite dancer in competition rounds during the month of May.

Local personalities and influencers who are encouraging participation in the groovy celebration include Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who filmed a dance video with his mother and daughter, and 82-year-old TikTok sensation Stephen Austin, better known as “Old Man Steve.”

The Diamond Dance-Off culminates in June where four finalists, one from each dance category, will compete live in front of local celebrity judges for The Diamond Dance-Off Crown Title and a $500 prize. Other awards up for grabs include an award for most creative video, oldest performer to submit a video, and the fan favorite.

The Senior Source serves close to 30,000 older adults annually, mobilizing over 2,000 adult volunteers in the process. Over the past year, the nonprofit reported locally that 26% of older adults said they were more stressed and 42% said they were isolated because of the pandemic.

You can engage with The Senior Source on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or by visiting theseniorsource.org. Catch the Diamond Dance-Off here.