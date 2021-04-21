Page Pustmueller & Jake Jordan

Jennifer Page Pustmueller and Jacob Glenn Jordan exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at The Western Green, Rosemary Beach, Florida. Kevin Tillman officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Lyn and Joel Pustmueller of Dallas, Texas, and the late Laura Pustmueller. She is the granddaughter of Carole and the late Bob Findlay of Arlington, Texas; the late Molly and Joel Pustmueller of St. Louis, Missouri; Maggie and Roy Cole of Plano, Texas; and Heide and Maurice Levy of Dallas, Texas.

The groom is the son of Mary Sue and David Schick of Dallas, Texas, and the late Richard Jordan. He is the grandson of the late Mary Bobette and Anthony Weyland and the late Phoebe and Rubin Jordan.

Amanda Suanne Photography

For her wedding dress, Page wore a stunning mermaid silhouette gown with chapel length train designed by Pronovias with an ivory tulle and lace fingertip-length veil.

Faith Anne Pitts assisted the bride as her maid of honor. The bride’s sisters, Laura Grace Pustmueller and Peyton Pustmueller, served as her bridesmaids. The house party included Lexi Jones, Maggie McMordie, Sarah Orwig, Abby Sinha, Sarah Stephenson, Holly Thompson, Brianna Tucker, and Cydney Van Blaricum. Evelyn Pitts served as her flower girl.

Attending the groom as best man was Beau Streicher. Chris Chambless and Barrett Schick were his groomsmen. Foster McMordie served as ring bearer.

The reception took place under the stars on the Havana Beach Rooftop of The Pearl Hotel, where guests danced to lively music by Heart to Heart.

Page is a 2005 graduate of Highland Park High School. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with honors in liberal arts and a major in finance from The Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in 2009. While at SMU, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Page is the Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of Caprock Capital. She is a member of the Junior League of Dallas.

Jake graduated from Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas in the class of 1999. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in real estate finance from The Cox School of Business at SMU in 2003. Jake was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity while at SMU. He is a real estate entrepreneur with Accent Commercial Real Estate.

The newlyweds have made their home in Dallas.