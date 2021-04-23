Northaven Trail Bridge Breaks Ground May 8

A little more than two months after the Texas Department of Transportation approved the construction of the Northaven Trail pedestrian bridge that will span U.S. Highway 75 and connect the trail to White Rock Creek Trail and beyond, ground will break on the project, it was announced this week.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of Northaven Road and the southbound frontage road for the highway.

Friends of Northaven Trail, which oversees the volunteer effort to maintain and beautify the commuter and recreational bike and hike trail, said in March that TxDOT had approved the bridge, which will connect the Northaven Trail to White Rock Creek Trail, Cottonwood Creek Trail, and other trails east of the highway.

“The project will also stand as a regional example of the positive benefits of appropriate location and design aesthetics for future bicycle and pedestrian trails and amenities,” a project fact sheet from TxDOT said.

The Northaven Trail runs from U.S. Highway 75 to Denton Drive. The plans for it include connecting to the White Rock Creek Trail on the east and Irving’s Campion Trail on the west.