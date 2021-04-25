Kevin Kirksey – 20 Under 40

36

ALM First Analytics

Education: Davidson College

Kevin Kirksey is growing his career where it began – ALM First Financial Advisors.

ALM First, founded in 1995, focuses on financial advisory services for credit union clients. Kirksey joined the firm in 2011, building financial models for two years.

He took a year-long hiatus from the company to work on Goldman Sachs’ mortgage trading desk. He analyzed whole loan trades and securitizations and performed mortgage valuations for various capital raises, mergers, and IPOs.

“My parents, clients, and mentors in peer groups helped me further cultivate a mission orientation and navigate me through my professional journey.”

After that, CFA Emily Hollis allowed Kirksey to return to ALM First as a manager, and he hired his first employee.

“Since then, I obsessed over curating a high-performing team from operations and technology to client service and M&A,” he said. “My parents, clients, and mentors in peer groups helped me further cultivate a mission orientation and navigate me through my professional journey as ALM First continued to augment and enhance its service offerings and client base.”

Now, Kirksey is a principal with the firm overseeing the Strategic Solutions Group, which conducts merger and acquisition services, capital planning and stress testing, ALM and CPST model validations, CECL analysis, and ALM reporting. Additionally, Kevin oversees the operations and technology departments.

The company’s continued to grow, and Kirksey said he hired two managing directors in December.

When he’s not working, he enjoys supporting nonprofits, including Dallas Pets Alive! where he serves on the board. The agency provides resources, education, and programs aimed at eliminating the killing of companion animals in North Texas.”

Fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you?

I care deeply about the future of our global environment so I estimate my carbon footprint annually and purchase offsets through Gold Standard, which certifies projects and maintains a registry of those carbon credits. the future of our global environment so I estimate my carbon footprint annually and purchase offsets through Gold Standard, which certifies projects and maintains a registry of those carbon credits.

What would you tell an 18-year-old you?

“You will find your soulmate in 4 years, share 10 amazing years with your best friend/French bulldog, Pierre, and have two incredible children.”

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.