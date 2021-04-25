Lexie Aderhold – 20 Under 40

38

SparkFarm

Education: SMU, University of Texas

Lexie Aderhold came to marketing in a happy accident.

“I was a financial analyst in the airline industry and loved what I did but was introduced to marketing while at Sabre Holdings and quickly knew that was where I wanted to be,” Aderhold said. “I quickly realized I prefer to work with clients directly and utilize my analytical skills to help their businesses succeed.”

After graduating from SMU’s MBA program, she returned to the airline industry in a marketing strategy role at American Airlines, then started at SparkFarm about five years ago.

“Like many other moms, I wrestled with how to still do the work I loved, but not at the expense of also being a loving and present mother for my son (and now daughter). Wrestling with this out loud among friends and colleagues led me to SparkFarm, a local marketing firm of industry veterans who see it as their moral imperative to reshape the workplace for women and – by extension – for their sons and daughters.”

Out of the office, Aderhold likes to spend her time traveling and supporting nonprofits, cultural organizations, and her children’s schools in Preston Hollow.

She served as the 2020 chairperson for the Partners Card fundraiser benefiting the Family Place.

“Our committee was able to lead the typically in-store retail-based fundraiser to exceed goals despite COVID shut-downs,” Aderhold added.

She’s also a board member of The Family Place Partnership Auxiliary, a member of the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, and an active supporter of The Texas Ballet Theater and Community Partners of Dallas.

Biggest business/career success in the past 12 months:

Chairing Partner’s Card while also supporting my clients and overseeing e-learning for my two small children who were at home due to COVID school closures. Unexpectedly, our business became in high demand during COVID when a lot of companies decided to prioritize digital advertising.

If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

Local author Meagan Brown’s Beautiful Boards. I first heard Meagan speak at a MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) event and loved her advice on how to make entertaining easy. On the side, I am a Scout & Cellar wine consultant and love sharing clean-crafted wine and a beautiful board at all my wine tasting events.

What would you tell an 18-year-old you?

If I were giving advice to an 18-year-old, I would tell them to make travel a priority in their early years while life is more flexible. I was lucky to have had the opportunity to travel the world while working for American Airlines, and those experiences have positively impacted many aspects of my life.

