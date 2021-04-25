Liz Silva – 20 Under 40

35

Paragon Healthcare

Education: Vanderbilt University, SMU

Liz Silva worked in SMU in alumni relations while attending graduate school at Vanderbilt and often found herself connecting other SMU alumni with people interested in internships or jobs.

That led to her career in staffing. Silva ran her boutique staffing agency for five years before joining Paragon Healthcare.

“I realized I had a unique opportunity to leverage my network and relationships into a business,” she said. “I started a staffing agency that ultimately led me to my position at Paragon, and I’ve never looked back.

At Paragon, Silva oversees talent acquisition, human resources, and community relations.

“Our motto of ‘People. Purpose. Passion.’ drives everything we do, and I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

Her University Park roots run deep. Her family moved to the city in 1996 when Silva was in fifth grade.

Her parents still live in the city, and it’s where she and her husband, Nick, are raising a son and soon a daughter.

“University Park is incredibly walkable, and nothing beats our beautiful parks within a few blocks no matter where you live. We especially love having Williams Park down the street in one direction and SMU in the other,” Silva said. “We can easily walk to football games to cheer on our Mustangs — our favorite thing to do as a family.”

She is heavily involved in her son’s school, Armstrong Elementary, where she started a Veterans Day program three years ago to educate students about the holiday’s meaning.

“As an Air Force wife, I felt it was important to do something to honor the service and sacrifice of our military. It’s become a tradition at Armstrong and one of the highlights of the year for our family,” Silva said.

What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

My first job was an internship at The Richards Group while I was an advertising student at SMU. Although creative, it was a very structured environment, and I got to see the campaign process from start to finish. I learned a lot, but mostly that I was not passionate about the industry, which ultimately helped me shift gears and set new career goals.

Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

Personally, still in UP with my husband, Nick, and our kids. Our son, Sam, will be 18, and our daughter (due this August) will be 9 – one in college (hopefully SMU, of course!) and another at Armstrong. Two different worlds. Professionally, I hope I’ve continued to grow with Paragon and feel just as challenged, fulfilled, and motivated in my career.

Fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you:

At HPHS, I competed in One Act Play every year and even won Best Actress a couple of times. It was my dream to study theater at SMU.

