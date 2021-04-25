Murphey Sears – 20 Under 40

39

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

Education: Vanderbilt University

Murphey Sears started her career in TV ad sales. Now, in the nonprofit world, Sears likes to say she does “sales with a purpose.”

She made the move into the nonprofit space during the economic downturn in 2007.

“I went back to my altruistic roots,” Sears said. “I have been a lifelong volunteer and have always loved helping others. My father ingrained in me to work in a field that interests me and inspires passion in me.”

“How could I possibly hit fundraising goals in a business that relies heavily on relationship building and seeing people when seeing people wasn’t safe?”

Over the years, she’s worked at the Texas Women’s Foundation, Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, and the Museum of Nature and Science.

“Each mission holds a dear place in my heart, and I am honored to serve and make an impact for the most vulnerable populations,” Sears added.

Her work became even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the stay at home order started, my world flipped upside down much like everyone else,” Sears said. “How could I possibly hit fundraising goals in a business that relies heavily on relationship building and seeing people when seeing people wasn’t safe?

“Luckily, I was insanely motivated to work hard despite challenging circumstances on behalf of the thousands of children we serve. I was (and am still) grateful for my safe home because (for many) sending children home during the pandemic has meant they were stuck with their abusers and without the safe and trusted individuals like teachers who know the red flags of child abuse. So, I reminded myself constantly about the critical need DCAC serves.”

When she’s not working, she enjoys taking her four children to local parks. She’s been a book-fair co-chair on the Armstrong Elementary PTA board the past two years, has been involved in the Armstrong-Bradfield Preschool Association, and held leadership roles at the Highland Park United Methodist Church Day School. She also was an active Junior League member for 13 years until she became a sustainer. She served as president of the junior group of the Dallas Garden Club last year.

Biggest business/career success in the past 12 months:

Just last week, DCAC was awarded a prestigious $1 million grant from Crystal Charity Ball. To have that impressive group of philanthropists, with their rigorous and astute vetting process, select us is humbling. I have been constantly overwhelmed and grateful at how the Dallas community has shown up for abused children.

Fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you:

I’ve been in two TV commercials that both aired regularly — one in D.C. and one in several cities across Texas. My husband finds this so hilarious that he endearingly played both as a surprise (humiliation tactic?) to our entire rehearsal dinner. And I married him anyway!

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.