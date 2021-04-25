Nick Silva – 20 Under 40

36

American Airlines

Education: SMU

Many young boys dream of taking to the skies as pilots, but Nick Silva turned that dream into a reality.

“The lightbulb moment was visiting the cockpit and getting a pair of plastic wings from the pilot when I was 6 years old,” he said.

Silva’s been a DFW-based Airbus pilot with American Airlines for the last seven years. In addition to flying, he chairs a national committee for the pilots’ union. He’s also an officer in the Air Force Reserves, where he’s worked for the last 16 years as an enlisted aircrew member, pilot, and liaison officer.

“My second lightbulb moment that drove me to pursue my MBA was hearing other airline pilots talk about their careers being devastated by 9/11,” he said. “Combined with a strong interest in business and entrepreneurship, hearing those stories gave me the motivation to take control of my own future so that I could always have something to fall back on.”

After graduating from SMU’s Cox School of Business, he started Crosswinds Consulting, where he works to help small businesses develop strategic plans to realize their potential.

When he’s not working, he coaches his son’s basketball and baseball teams and runs the Dads Club’s carpool program at Armstrong Elementary, where his son goes to school. Next year, he’ll be Dads Club president.

He’s also volunteered with Genesis Women’s Shelter HeROS program, which seeks to engage and mobilize men to volunteer to help the shelter’s efforts to end domestic violence. As part of the program, Silva’s helped host barbecues and other events throughout the year.

Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

Humility was the most difficult for me to develop. In my childhood, a lot of things came easy to me, and I didn’t take the time to appreciate what others brought to the table. When I was finally given a chance to lead in the military, I had to have the humility to bring out the talents of my teammates so that we could achieve the best results.

Fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you:

While I am a military and commercial airline pilot, I am terrified of heights. Looking out of a window at 30,000 feet is no problem, but 6 feet up a ladder, and I start to get nervous.

What’s on your bucket list?

My wife and I got married during a really hectic time in our lives, and I still have not been able to take her on the honeymoon she deserves. My bucket list item is to take her on a three-week vacation throughout Europe, especially to Switzerland.

