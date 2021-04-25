Nora Clark – 20 Under 40

37

Education: University of Texas

Nora Clark took an unusual path to her career in real estate.

She taught for a decade before joining Allie Beth Allman & Associates about five years ago.

“I discovered how much I enjoyed working in residential real estate. Similar to teaching, you are walking someone through a process,” Clark said. “As with my former students, you are so bonded with your clients by the end. That was very surprising to me in the best way.”

“I’m proud of all the clients we helped transition during an abnormally trying year.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she said 2020 was her team’s most successful year to date.

“Being a top producer at Allie Beth Allman & Associates is huge for us. In our company, we are truly surrounded by the best,” Clark said. “We set specific, measurable goals for our team each year… and I’m proud of all the clients we helped transition during an abnormally trying year.”

When she’s not working, she serves as a member of the Junior League of Dallas, the Dallas Garden Club, and the Caruth Hills & Homeplace Neighborhood Association board. Clark also belongs to the Incarnation Academy Parents Association, Boone Preschool Association, and Boone Elementary PTO.

“Volunteering has always filled my cup. I have volunteered at The Notre Dame School of Dallas for the last eight years working with special needs students. I commit to over 60 hours a year, and it has been such a wonderful experience,” Clark said.

What makes the Park Cities or Preston Hollow home?

The awesome schools, friends, and community members. We actually bought a home on Purdue to remodel and were just pulling permits when COVID hit, and we were stopped in our tracks. Everything changed so quickly, and we had to pivot based on the circumstances. We learned first-hand how important “home” was and couldn’t have made it through without support from our village.

What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

I worked retail in high school at a store called Jean Connection in Preston Center. I learned that I genuinely liked meeting new people and helping them. I was also introduced to the concept of budgeting. My first month, I purchased more than I earned.

