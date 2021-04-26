Proud to Present our 2021 20 Under 40

I first became involved in putting our 20 Under 40 section together last year and was impressed by the young professionals we received nominations for then.

Now, after a year defined by neighbors helping neighbors while remaining apart, I’m proud to say this year’s nominees can be counted among those who made a difference in their workplaces, chosen career fields, and communities during a challenging and uncertain time.

I’m even more proud to be able to see firsthand and tell the stories of how people in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow communities showed ingenuity and worked to provide solutions to the intractable problems we were all faced with this year.

From medical workers and innovators serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, people involved in nonprofits that saw more demand for their services than ever this year, to business owners, this year’s 20 Under 40 picks, nominated by readers and selected by members of our team from each department, made an impact in various ways.

Some standouts this year include an anesthesiologist who’s also a Real Housewives of Dallas cast member, a CEO of a ridesharing company, a prosecutor of COVID-19-related fraud cases, and the director of communications for a company that’s innovating in the diagnostic testing space during the pandemic.

In addition to our 20 Under 40, this section also highlights a real power couple.

We hope you enjoy meeting your neighbors.

