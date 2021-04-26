Radio Hall of Famer Ron Chapman Dies at 85

When legendary radio personality Ron Chapman retired from full-time work on the airwaves in 2005, it didn’t take much to get everyone to tell their favorite story about the Radio Hall of Famer.

“There will never be another run like his,” D Magazine‘s Tim Rogers wrote at the time. “Forty-five years in one market. Thirty-two of them at the same station. He was No. 1 forever. He killed the competition. And every morning he was there for us, standing at his mic, drinking Dr Pepper, talking to the city.”

What followed was story after story about Chapman, who started as a DJ in 1953, and his more infamous bits.

Chapman died Monday at the age of 85, the Texas Radio Hall of Fame announced on its Facebook page.

“Three time radio Hall of Famer and Dallas radio ICON Ron Chapman has passed,” the organization said. “His family asks for time to process this loss, and thanks you for your kindness, understanding and prayers. There will be NO service, but a public gathering of friends and colleagues is being planned.”

After beginning his career in Massachusetts, Chapman began working at KVIL in 1969, joining the staff as on-air talent, music director, and program director of the adult contemporary station. He would spend 31 years at KVIL, once broadcasting live while skydiving from an airplane.

In 2000, Chapman moved to “oldies” station KLUV, where he worked for another five years before retiring. He became a “permanent substitute” for Paul Harvey in 2007.

“This has something to do with age,” Chapman said when he announced his retirement on KLUV. “It’s an unavoidable thing… I love doing the morning show but my bones are beginning to tell me that hitting the ground running at 4:10 every morning is not going to be supported forever by whatever frame that I carry around with me and happy to have served me around for a lot of years but it looks as tho I really need to be taking care of it instead of it taking care of me.”

Throughout Monday, tributes to the longtime Dallas radio staple were pouring in on Twitter and other social media platforms.

I'm saddened to tell you that legendary Dallas DJ Ron Chapman has passed away at 85. He was so popular in Dallas in the 70s, 80s and 90s that his station, KVIL, sold for more than the Dallas Cowboys. That was the power of Ron Chapman. RIP Ron pic.twitter.com/KZlTJNJAPI — Hawkeye (@HawkeyeOnAir) April 26, 2021

North #Texas has lost a #radio legend. Ron Chapman died earlier today. I did this story on him when he signed off from #KVIL in 2000. https://t.co/w16XNpARiZ — Rene Syler (@goodenufmother) April 26, 2021

Legendary DFW radio icon Ron Chapman has passed at 85. No memorial services are planned according to several reports… but remembrance of his life is planned sometime in the future. This is how I’ll remember him. He was always encouraging of me & my career. RIP you dear man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKH7tGtA4c — Gloria Campos (@GloriaCampos) April 26, 2021

The legendary #RonChapman has passed away at 85. His reign at #KVIL #Dallas was like no other. A singular era in DFW radio. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 26, 2021

If you want to know how loved and trusted Ron Chapman was in this town:



In April 1988, he asked KVIL's listeners to send $20 to the station. He never said why. He just asked for the money.



And in the end, Ron collected around $240,000 and gave all of it to local charities. pic.twitter.com/To5LtR1ED8 — Robert Wilonsky (@RobertWilonsky) April 26, 2021