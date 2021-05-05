Catching On: WTW’s Dennis Goes From Newcomer to Leader

Two- sport standout and photography buff will attend SFA next year

W.T. White catcher Korbin Dennis has spent his senior season making up for lost time.

His first year at the school, after transferring from Red Oak, was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. That also curtailed his chance to establish a leadership presence with his new teammates from arguably the most important position on the field.

“It was an exciting experience I was hoping to have, but we didn’t get to play many games together. It was kind of devastating,” Dennis said. “I lost the chance to build a greater chemistry with the team and really bond with them. We didn’t get a chance to hang out even after the season was cut short because of COVID.”

He’s a true leader and he shows you with his action. Matt Whatley

With a full season now underway, Dennis has flourished both at the plate and in the field as the Longhorns are chasing a Class 5A playoff spot.

“When you’re a catcher, everybody is watching you at all times. They’re going to react to you. We need to have a guy back there that we can trust,” said WTW head coach Matt Whatley. “Watching him develop relationships with everybody on the team has been really awesome.”

Dennis came to WTW when his father, Jeff, got a job as an assistant football and baseball coach. The move also enabled him to play baseball briefly alongside good friend J.P. Rathbun, who graduated in 2020.

Dennis has signed to play college baseball next season at Stephen F. Austin, also Whatley’s alma mater. However, Dennis said the school was equally appealing because of its art program, which will help him pursue his dream of a photography career.

“[Whatley] helped me out a lot, talking with the coaches. We had a lot of meetings online,” said Dennis, who also played linebacker for the Longhorns on the football field last fall. “It’s going to be a great fit.”

He grew up mostly playing football in the small town of Onalaska, Washington, but gravitated more toward baseball as he got older.

Regardless of the sport, Whatley said his work ethic is what makes Dennis stand out among his peers.

“We’ve got a great group of seniors. They really have fun and enjoy each other,” Whatley said. “It doesn’t take long to notice Korbin. He’s a true leader, and he shows you with his actions.”

