Dallas Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Man

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen between Inwood Road and West Mockingbird Lane early Thursday morning.

Eric Clark Bolinder, 57, was last known to be in the 2500 block of Kimsey Drive around 4:21 a.m. Thursday. Police said he may be driving a black four-door 2017 Buick Verano sedan with the Texas license plate NRV2308.

“Mr. Bolinder may be a danger to himself,” a bulletin from police said Thursday night.

Bolinder is a White male with blue eyes and blonde hair, and is approximately six feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Bolinder should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.