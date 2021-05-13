House of the Month: 6023 St. Andrews Drive

This exceptional masterpiece on a rare 114-by 181-foot lot on one of the most desirable streets in University Park overlooks Dallas Country Club. Designed and custom-built by Cole Smith for current owners, this three-level home has been meticulously maintained inside and out. The basement features an exercise room, wine cellar, and exquisite oversized study with a wet bar and bath. The first floor, perfect for entertaining, provides spacious formals, a large kitchen, and a family room with a wet bar overlooking the beautiful pool and serene outdoor living. The second floor offers three spacious secondary en-suite bedrooms and two living areas. The primary suite has a balcony, spa bath, and large dual closets. A two-car garage plus additional covered parking complete this architectural gem.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.