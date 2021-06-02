The Bar Method Studio Opens In Preston Hollow

Bar Method owner Melissa Moore is bringing her barre-based workout to Preston Hollow.

The new 1,806-square-foot studio at 11661 Preston Road is the 154th Bar Method studio nationwide, but the first studio owned and operated by Moore.

The studio is offering complimentary classes (worth $25) in June, as well as a grand opening special for $99 in June, then $169 per month for the first year.

The studio offers hour-long, barre-based workouts that use isometric exercises to tone muscles, followed by periods of stretching.

“I have over a decade of experience with The Bar Method, both as a client and as an instructor. After the birth of my second child, I turned to exercise to get back to my former self. After trying many different types of workouts, I found The Bar Method, which provides an intense workout with no impact on the joints, and it adds stretch to increase flexibility and mobility. I’ve worked out my whole life, but this method was a game changer for me,” Moore said in a statement. “I am excited to shake with everyone in class and to build a supportive Bar Method community in Preston Hollow that helps women and men feel strong, connected, and empowered.”

Moore isn’t a stranger to Dallas, having been involved with nonprofits including the Elisa Project, SPCA, and the North Texas Suicide and Crisis Center over the years.