See (Or Even Own) a Piece of Dallas Cowboys History

If you have about $3 million, a yen for a large wooded lot, and a deep and abiding love for the Dallas Cowboys in their glory days, you may want to pencil in some time Sunday afternoon to take a serious look at one Preston Hollow property.

We don’t know a lot about the home on the 1.78 acre lot that is one of six homes on a small cul de sac on Rock Cliff Place. We do know it was built in 1952, and we do know — according to Dallas Central Appraisal District records — that it is owned by the estate of Alicia Landry.









And we know Alicia Landry, who died in January at the age of 91, as the wife of legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry.

Allie Beth Allman, president and CEO of the eponymous real estate firm, has the listing, which indicates that the home is being sold for the land, but that a new owner could certainly choose to renovate the midcentury home, which is shaded by mature trees and offers creek views.