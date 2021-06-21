North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Renovating Dallas Banking Center

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. recently broke ground on a 31,000-square-foot renovation project at its corporate headquarters and Dallas Banking Center, at 12900 Preston Road. The project broke ground in May 2021 and is slated for completion in December 2021.

NDBT’s Dallas banking center will remain open by appointment only throughout the renovation period. In addition, NDBT’s existing drive-In facility will remain in full operation during the renovation process. NDBT has five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano.

The international architectural firm Gensler and Plano-based Pacific Builders were appointed to design and renovate the space, which NDBT originally built and opened to the public in 1971. The project includes a complete redesign, reconfiguration and modernization of its existing bank lobby, teller lines, office space, executive suites, customer and employee lounges, and technologies, as well as a relocation of its drive-in banking facilities.

NDBT’s new Dallas banking center will feature a remodeled front entrance, customer seating areas with ergonomic furniture, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a hospitality bar with complimentary beverages and snacks, artwork and murals commissioned by local Dallas artists, new flooring, heightened ceilings, LED lighting, technology upgrades, public Wi-Fi, and new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems. In addition, existing teller lines will be replaced by service desks.

The project also incorporates new office space for NDBT’s specialized departments, including lending, treasury management, call center, credit, loan operations, and deposit services, as well as updated executive suites and conference rooms for customer/employee meetings. The existing drive-In facility located behind the main tower will be relocated to the northern part of the property.

“Our redevelopment of our Dallas Banking Center will result in the complete upgrade of our existing facilities, providing a beautiful new environment for our employees, customers and guests. Our design includes welcoming amenities, access to the most current technologies, and an efficient design plan that ensures a wonderful customer experience with every visit,” said NDBT president and CEO Larry Miller in a statement.