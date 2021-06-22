Yumilicious Open In New Snider Plaza Location

Snider Plaza shoppers can get their summer frozen yogurt and boba tea fix from Yumilicious in a new location in the plaza.

Yumilicious opened in its new location at 6706 Snider Plaza in May. Prior to that, it’d been located at 6627 Snider Plaza for about 10 years. The shop’s hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

“It took five months to reopen (in the new location),” owner Ruben Flores said. “It’s a good atmosphere for the kids.”

The shop offers 14 flavors of frozen yogurt, as well as boba teas, fruit slushies, and bubble waffles.

Flores said new menu items are in the works for fall and winter.

