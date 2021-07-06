Real Talk: Botond Laszlo

Botond Laszlo left Romania for the United States in 2001 and hit the ground running, first as a building engineer at the Galleria, doing home renovations and repairs on the side.

He hung his shingle up as Marvelous Home Makeovers not long after, creating innovative designs and seeing them through for upscale clientele all over the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.

He prides himself on building a clientele based on word-of-mouth and happy client referrals.

Seventeen years (and several awards) later, Laszlo rebranded his full-service firm as MHM Living.

What is the best thing about your job?

The best part of my job is building genuine relationships with our clients. That, and being able to create spaces that are unique to them is equally as rewarding. I enjoy developing spaces that capture who they are and reflect their personality and lifestyle. It is so fulfilling to see clients happy with their completed renovation that met or exceeded their expectations and to continue those relationships after the project has been completed.

If you could go back in time and give just-starting-out you any advice, what would it be?

Have a clear vision – know where you are going.

Make sure you have the right people from the beginning; an amazing team is crucial for growth.

Surround yourself with successful people and learn from them.

Be bold and just do it.

Realize that you NEVER stop learning.

Best advice for anyone considering a remodeling project?

Understand why you are remodeling. Is it because you need more space, or is it that the space is dysfunctional?

Have a vision. Did you see an example of a great gourmet kitchen or visit a house that connected their backyard with their living room? Do you have design ideas? If so, bring ideas/colors/pictures of rooms/materials that you like or inspire you.

Think about how the construction process and the end result will impact you and your family.

Think about the type of builder you want. Do you want a turnkey design and build firm or a handyman type of company?

Weigh out and manage your expectations about time, cost, and communication methods.

What is the most-used room in your home?

In my home, both the kitchen and family room are the center of our home, like most people. It is where we spend most of our time, whether it is just the family or if we have our friends over. Having a multi-purpose space that can accommodate any occasion is important.

Can you give us a couple of fun facts about yourself?

Ever since I was a child, I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands. When I was 14, I even dug out and built the foundation of our garage. At the age of 15, I would DJ and continued to for four years. Lastly, I raced mountain bikes for many years. To this day, I’m still an avid rider!

