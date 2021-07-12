Monday, July 12, 2021

Positive West Nile Virus Samples Found In Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported Monday that mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus in the 75229 and 75230 ZIP codes.

DCHHS said in April that the county experienced the most severe West Nile Virus years in 2012, 2016, and 2020. Dallas County reported 20 human cases of the virus and 498 positive mosquito tests in 2020.

“As the summer heats up and more people are getting outside, remember the four D’s: Dress, Drain, Dusk to Dawn, and DEET,” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS, in the April statement. 

For more information, visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services website.

