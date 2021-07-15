Dallas One of Top Places to Invest in Real Estate

If you’re made of sterner stuff and are looking to invest in real estate for the income potential, Dallas is still one of your better bets, one real estate investment firm says.

Intrada Real Estate Investments said that the increased cost of buying a home because of lower supply has many opting to remain renters. And as long as there is a steady supply of renters, investing in real estate remains a strong bet.

“All these factors are influencing more and more people to choose to rent a home instead of buying one or to stay in their rental longer than they had originally hoped,” the firm explained. “This has resulted in favorable data in the single-family rental market, which is primed for investment opportunities in 2021.

“According to the National Home Rental Council’s Q3 2020 market index, the single-family rental market remains robust as renters flock to the suburbs. If you can access credit, or otherwise have money to invest, consider real estate and purchase a single-family rental property.”

Intrada recently published its 20 best places to invest in real estate, and Dallas came in tied for second place with Houston.

Among the things that make Dallas stand out from the pack is its availability of housing stock, high rental rates relative to the house price, and its range of investment properties.

“You should think of investing in Dallas real estate because it has a very diverse economy so there is a niche for people of every income level,” Intrada explained. “It is estimated that 340 people move to Dallas-Fort Worth every day. Dallas has the lowest homeownership rate in the country, with renting more affordable than buying.

“The demand for rental units has increased 14% over the last year, so it’s the perfect opportunity to invest in Dallas real estate.”

Additional reasons the firm feels Dallas is a strong option include:

The population is expected to double in the next 14 years.

Dallas is one of the leaders in the U.S. for employment and population growth.

52.9% of Dallas rents vs. 33% nationally.

Properties are 5% – 15% below market value.

There is a 3-year appreciation forecast of 11.4%.

Median rental per month: $1,800.