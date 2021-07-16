Dallas Mavericks Mascots To Visit Parade of Playhouses

The Dallas Mavericks mascots will be visiting Dallas CASA’s 26th annual Parade of Playhouses event at NorthPark Center.

Dallas CASA trains and supervises community volunteers to advocate for children removed from unsafe homes. In 2020, 1,527 Dallas volunteers were assigned to advocate for 3,374. The Dallas CASA has helped many children during frightening times.

Champ, a blue-haired horse with a fluffy mane and a Mavericks uniform, will be visiting the playhouses along with Mavs Man, a part-man, part-basketball mascot, are visiting NorthPark from 3-4 p.m. July 23.

This year, there are eight custom-built playhouses, including the Dallas Maverick house.

The Dallas Maverick playhouse was built by DPR Construction, the house features a loft, indoor space, and, of course, a basketball hoop. Dallas Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall serves on the Dallas CASA’s board of directors as vice chair, chair-elect, and CASA volunteer advocate.

Parade of Playhouses opened July 9. The houses are all available to win by purchasing a raffle ticket for $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20 for a chance to win one of the custom-designated playhouses. To buy a ticket, visit Dallas CASA’s website.

The winning tickets will be drawn at 4 p.m. July 25.