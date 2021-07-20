Dallas ISD Superintendent Joining ‘Lead With Love’ Podcast and Show

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa and his son, Taylor, a Hillcrest High School alumnus, are joining the Dallas Love Field’s “Lead With Love” live show and podcast.

The Hinojosas will be on the show at 12:30 p.m. (CST) July 27. The live broadcast will on Love Field’s Facebook and YouTube Live. After the live broadcast, episodes are available on Apple podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Pandora.

Michael served an initial term as Dallas ISD superintendent from 2005-2011, then returned as superintendent in 2015. He started his career in education as a teacher and coach at W.H. Adamson High School and both of his sons graduated from Hillcrest.The “Lead With Love” show and podcast launched June 1. During the live broadcast, aired every other Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on Love Field’s Facebook and YouTube Live, guests discuss a variety of topics and respond to audience comments and questions.