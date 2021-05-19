Dallas Love Field Launches Online Live Show And Podcast

Dallas Love Field is launching a new live broadcast show and podcast, “Lead With Love.”

Rather than having a traditional host, “Lead With Love” features conversations between multiple guests as well as questions-and-answers with the audience. The 30-minute lunchtime exchange is a back-and-forth dialogue that aims to inspire, uplift, and entertain.

The inaugural season kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on June 1 and can be watched live on Love Field’s social media: Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Viewers are encouraged to comment and ask questions. After each episode airs, the recorded podcast is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and iHeartRadio.

The June 1 show will feature Dallas Film Society and Dallas International Film Festival artistic director James Faust and Barak Epstein, who owns Aviation Cinema, which operates the Texas Theater, and co-founder of the Oak Cliff Film Festival.

Aired in February 2021, the pilot episode featured Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, and Tex Moton, graffiti artist and muralist who designed the 2019 City Edition Mavs’ uniforms and Dallas Love Field’s Parking Garage C and terminal emblazoned with the Mavericks’ theme and “rowdy” messages.

To see the latest updates, visit Dallas Love Field’s website.