City Requests Bids for New Fire Station at Preston and Royal

When an EF3 tornado barreled through North Dallas on Oct. 20, 2019, very little in its path was left unscathed.

The recovery has been long and arduous, hampered by negotiations with insurance companies, a slow-moving permitting process, and a long wait to see whether federal dollars would be coming to assist with the recovery.

Among the buildings destroyed in the storm was Dallas Fire and Rescue Station 41, which sits adjacent to the Preston and Royal intersection. The day after the tornado, DFR spokesman Jason Evans said that the station’s firefighters were responding from Station 35 on Walnut Hill Lane for the time being.

PHOTO: City of Dallas

But it seems that the wait for a replacement station is finally getting an expiration date — the city of Dallas posted a request for proposals to build a new Station 41 at 5920 Royal Lane on July 7, with a deadline of July 30.

The city’s office of Bond and Construction Management said the new station will be 8,248 square feet. According to a city-provided addendum that outlined questions asked about the project, the city is “tracking a cost estimate realized through the design phase of $4,208,000.”