ReuNight, a Party Under The Stars

ReuNight, an annual benefit for The Family Place, moved to spring for a socially distanced evening amidst exquisite art at the Nasher Sculpture Center Garden.

The Dallas String Quartet serenaded the 150 guests, who arrived in floral-inspired cocktail attire to enjoy cocktails, dinner, and a live auction outdoors.

Event co-chairs Kristen Sanger and Lisa Singleton mingled with guests.

Patrick and Kristy Sands talked about touring the winter-storm decimated Safe Campus and reminded guests of the event’s purpose: to raise additional funds to address domestic violence.

“The Nasher Sculpture Center Garden was simply surreal,” said Melissa Sherrill, vice president of development at The Family Place. “We could not have dreamed up a more perfect place to ReuNight with new and old friends to raise much-needed funds for The Family Place.”



(Tamytha Cameron Photography)



Greg and Kim Hext with Pat and Charles McEvoy

Randy and Paige Flink

Patrick and Kristy Sands



Jennifer Dix, Kris Johnson,

and Kristi Hoyl

Marisa Howard, Joyce Goss,

