Former Employee Sues Vandelay Hospitality Group

A former employee is suing restaurant group Vandelay Hospitality alleging the “company’s culture has become shot through with racism, sexism, homophobia and outright disdain for its employees and guests.”

Vandelay Hospitality operates Drake’s Hollywood steakhouse, East Hampton Sandwich Company, Hudson House, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, Brentwood, and D.L. Mack’s.

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County July 19 by Glenn Govias, a former general manager at Drake’s Hollywood, who alleged in the lawsuit that the company ‘instituted a ‘forced ranking’ system of employee evaluations’ that it ‘used as a pretext for firing non-white and female employees.”

“This discriminatory treatment extended not only to employees, but also to Vandelay’s customers, who were systematically discriminated against on the basis of race,” the lawsuit continued.

Govias claimed in the lawsuit that he was fired for “refusing to carry out his bosses’ discriminatory orders and in retaliation for filing a Worker’s Compensation claim after a serious workplace injury.”

Vandelay denied the claims in the suit in a statement to Eater Dallas.

“VHG strives to maintain a professional and rewarding work environment for all of its employees,” the statement read. “The company vigorously disputes Mr. Govias’ allegations and trusts in the legal process to resolve these claims properly.”

The lawsuit comes as Vandelay prepares to open D.L. Mack’s in University Park.

In the suit, Govias seeks monetary damages in excess of $1 million.

Vandelay Hospitality Group by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd