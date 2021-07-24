Saturday, July 24, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

A former general manager of Vandelay Hospitality Group's Drake's Hollywood is suing the company. PHOTO: Bruno & Renato Rimach
News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Former Employee Sues Vandelay Hospitality Group

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

A former employee is suing restaurant group Vandelay Hospitality alleging the “company’s culture has become shot through with racism, sexism, homophobia and outright disdain for its employees and guests.”

Vandelay Hospitality operates Drake’s Hollywood steakhouse, East Hampton Sandwich Company, Hudson House, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, Brentwood, and D.L. Mack’s. 

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County July 19 by Glenn Govias, a former general manager at Drake’s Hollywood, who alleged in the lawsuit that the company ‘instituted a ‘forced ranking’ system of employee evaluations’ that it ‘used as a pretext for firing non-white and female employees.”

“This discriminatory treatment extended not only to employees, but also to Vandelay’s customers, who were systematically discriminated against on the basis of race,” the lawsuit continued.

Govias claimed in the lawsuit that he was fired for “refusing to carry out his bosses’ discriminatory orders and in retaliation for filing a Worker’s Compensation claim after a serious workplace injury.”

Vandelay denied the claims in the suit in a statement to Eater Dallas.

“VHG strives to maintain a professional and rewarding work environment for all of its employees,” the statement read. “The company vigorously disputes Mr. Govias’ allegations and trusts in the legal process to resolve these claims properly.”

The lawsuit comes as Vandelay prepares to open D.L. Mack’s in University Park.

In the suit, Govias seeks monetary damages in excess of $1 million.

Vandelay Hospitality Group by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *