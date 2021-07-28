UP To Fog For Mosquitoes

The city of University Park will fog all southeast alleys for mosquitoes July 28-30 after a sample in Burleson Park tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Municipal Mosquito will begin fogging efforts around 9:30 p.m. each night, weather permitting.

Residents are asked to get rid of any stagnant or standing water, such as in fish or lily ponds, plant dishes, and low areas in lawns.

Residents can also call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 214-987-5488 about any abundance of mosquitoes or standing water.

The city also offers free mosquito dunks to residents at city hall at 3800 University Boulevard during mosquito season from around April until October.