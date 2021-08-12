Douglas Elliman Celebrates Expansion

The largest brokerage in the New York metropolitan area celebrated the expansion of Douglas Elliman Texas into Dallas with an afternoon of distinguished panelists and an evening cocktail reception at the Hall Arts Hotel.

Head honchos from New York, California, Houston, and elsewhere jetted in June 24 for the milestone expansion. Those included Douglas Elliman president Scott Durkin, Western Region CEO of Brokerage Stephen Kotler, and Texas CEO Jacob Sudhoff.

The real estate panels featuring Fredrik Eklund, Tracy Tutor, and Julia Spillman from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing attracted 175 guests. The lively cocktail reception drew 200+ who mixed and mingled over bites and cocktails and went home with sweet treats courtesy of Kate Weiser Chocolate. A band provided live jazz music.

(Photos: Johnny Than)