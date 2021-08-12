Gallery: An Evening with DocStars at Home

The Cary Council, a group of emerging young leaders who support the missions of Southwestern Medical Foundation and UT Southwestern Medical Center, announced grant recipients of funds raised to support early-stage research from their 2021 “An Evening with DocStars at Home” event, held on Saturday, May 1. Thanks to sponsors and supporters of this special drive-thru celebration, The Cary Council was able to provide significant grants to three early-career researchers at UT Southwestern.

This year’s winners, Emily H. Adhikari, M.D., Owoicho Adogwa, M.D., M.P.H., and Samuel John, M.D., were selected by The Cary Council’s Steering Committee from an outstanding group of researchers nominated by David Russell, Ph.D., Vice Provost and Dean of Basic Research, and UT Southwestern leadership.

The interactive nature of the 2021 celebration sustained the distinguishing characteristics of past An Evening with DocStars events, while following guidance from public health officials. Stations along the drive-thru route provided guests with several giveaway items, including swag bags, gourmet treats, coloring activities for children, and take-home science kits designed by former grant recipients and inspired by the research they are conducting in their respective labs.