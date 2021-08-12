Hatch Chiles Celebrated Over Dallas Skies

How does one celebrate one’s 26th year of the Hatch Chili Festival?

With a drone show, of course.

Central Market created a sci-fi-inspired light show Wednesday that featured 125 drones and spanned 400 feet and was visible for to-two-three miles, which included the southwestern swaths of Highland Park. Area-125, as I’ll call it, is, like Area-51, is top secret location but was live-streamed on Facebook, which you can access for free here.

Hatch chiles are an out-of-this-world ingredient to so many fabulous dishes. This year, the popularity of Hatch has even spread to space. NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station starting growing Hatch chile peppers back in July and they’re expected to be ready to eat in a few months.

Each drone show lasted approximately 8 to 10 minutes.

I know I tend to drone on (see what I did there?) about Central Market, but it’s a great brand owned by a great family and operated by great people.