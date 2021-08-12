Thursday, August 12, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Community Events Food Out and About Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Hatch Chiles Celebrated Over Dallas Skies

Kersten Rettig 0 Comments , , , ,

How does one celebrate one’s 26th year of the Hatch Chili Festival?

With a drone show, of course.

Central Market created a sci-fi-inspired light show Wednesday that featured 125 drones and spanned 400 feet and was visible for to-two-three miles, which included the southwestern swaths of Highland Park. Area-125, as I’ll call it, is, like Area-51, is top secret location but was live-streamed on Facebook, which you can access for free here.

Hatch chiles are an out-of-this-world ingredient to so many fabulous dishes.  This year, the popularity of Hatch has even spread to space. NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station starting growing Hatch chile peppers back in July and they’re expected to be ready to eat in a few months.

Each drone show lasted approximately 8 to 10 minutes.

I know I tend to drone on (see what I did there?) about Central Market, but it’s a great brand owned by a great family and operated by great people.

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig has represented some of world's best known brands in her 30+ years in marketing and PR, including Montblanc, Rosewood Hotels, Highland Park Village and Taco Bell. As a former restaurant owner, she knows the business and has a deep affection for the hospitality industry. She is a Park Cities resident and a happy wife, mom of three and dogmother. Follow her @KerstenEats.

You May Also Like

Keeping Up With Christy and Kersten

Rachel Snyder 0

Rosewood Mansion Unveils Summer by Design

Staff Report 0

Alto Goes Artsy: Alto And Gray Malin Team Up For Art Cars

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *