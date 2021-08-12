HPISD Releases Back-To-School Plan

Highland Park ISD will follow to the Dallas County order requiring masks indoors. Their original back-to-school plan, though, recommended but did not require them.

“We are also asking for our students, parents, and visitors to district schools to assist us in following the county order until further guidance is received,” a post on the district’s website reads.

(Read: Judge Rules in Favor of TRO Against Abbott’s Executive Order)

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends universal indoor masking for everyone 2 or older in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

Following new Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidance, students who are exposed to the virus won’t be required to quarantine. Highland Park ISD chief of staff and director of communications Jon Dahlander said keeping students home to quarantine after exposure to COVID would count as an excused absence.

For more on the TEA guidance, visit this website.

Students or staff members who test positive can return to campuses 10 days after the onset of symptoms when re-entry requirements are met, according to the district’s back-to-school plan.

Per CDC guidance, close contacts should be referred for testing regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated close contacts don’t have to quarantine at home after exposure if they don’t have symptoms, but should wear a mask in indoor settings for 14 days or until they get a negative test result, according to the CDC guidelines.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated should quarantine at home for 14 days (but can shorten it for 10 days or seven days if they have no symptoms and receive a negative test), per CDC guidance.)

District officials say they will continue to notify parents and staff members about any exposure to COVID-19 on campus despite guidance from the Texas Education Agency that districts don’t have to conduct contact tracing. The district will also maintain a dashboard updated online daily with numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases by campus.

The district will continue enhanced cleaning protocols and use of MERV-13 air filters, but the use of lockers, and pre-pandemic lunch procedures will resume, per their back-to-school plan. Visitors will also be allowed on HPISD campuses again, but have to follow check-in and identification procedures.

The district also isn’t requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff or students.

The guidelines are subject to change based on local, regional, and state guidance. For more on Highland Park ISD’s back-to-school plan, click here.