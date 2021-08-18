Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 9 – 15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLOSE YOUR EYES

Arrested at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 14: a 27-year-old man accused of watching a “reckless driving event” in the 5000 block of Royal Lane. Then, arrested at 12:34 a.m.: a 19-year-old woman, 19-year-old man, and 21-year-old man accused of watching street racing in the 5400 block.

9 Monday

Arrested at 3:10 a.m.: a 55-year-old man accused of drunk driving in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 7:44 a.m.: a 59-year-old man’s vehicle outside his home in the 7600 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

Arrested at 11:49 a.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of threatening to shoot a 27-year-old parking valet and spitting on an ununiformed peace officer at NorthPark Center.

Before 5:54 p.m., a thief stole contents from a 25-year-old Rowlett man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

10 Tuesday

Incomplete records didn’t include reporting times for shoplifting at Central Market in the Preston Oaks Shopping Center and vandalism to a woman’s property at her home in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 8:02 p.m.: A reckless and irresponsible driver drove off after backing into a 39-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7600 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

Damaged before 10:28 p.m.: a 62-year-old man’s home in the 6100 block of Walnut Hill Lane during an attempted burglary.

12 Thursday

Arrested at 1:25 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of drunk driving in the 5000 block of Brookview Drive.

Reported at 8:29 a.m.: the attempted theft of a 44-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Taken before 4:49 p.m.: the catalytic converter off a 42-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

13 Friday

Before 3:20 p.m., a 70-year-old man from the 7200 block of Mason Dells Drive accidentally cut his right wrist.

14 Saturday

Reported at 7:03 p.m.: A thief made retail purchases with a credit card taken from a 32-year-old Garland woman’s vehicle in the 4400 block of Ridgeside Drive.

15 Sunday

An incomplete online record didn’t include a reporting time or other details about an assault on a man, age not provided, at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 4:19 p.m.: a 22-year-old man’s vehicle from apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.