HPISD Offers Temporary Parent-Led At-Home Learning Option

Highland Park ISD announced plans to offer a temporary, asynchronous parent-led at-home learning option for parents of students in Pre-K and kindergarten through sixth grade that want an alternative to in-person instruction.

The district says students who participate in the At-Home Learning option will remain as HPISD students, but their parents will serve as the learning facilitator using district-provided Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS)-based lessons and resources. Students served in special programs will be able to access walk-in services and supports as outlined in their IEP or Section 504 plan.

Parents who wish to opt their child into the parent-led at-home learning option are asked to indicate interest by completing this form no later than 11: 59 p.m. Monday, August 23, so the district can get virtual accounts created and launched by Wednesday morning, August 25.

The district says they plan to phase out the at-home option once COVID-19 vaccines become widely available for children under 12.

Superintendent Tom Trigg indicated at Monday’s board meeting that the district would consider providing an asynchronous learning option.

At least one parent called for the district to offer some type of virtual learning option at Monday’s meeting.

“I’m an advocate for going back to what we did last year including allowing people like me who are scared to death of the COVID disease to allow my child to continue virtual education,” Gilbert Aranza said.