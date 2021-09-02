Young Roster Building Foundation at Greenhill

A program in need of stability during its rebuilding effort got the opposite during Tony Banks’ debut season at Greenhill School, through no fault of the new head coach.

The Hornets suffered three lopsided losses during an abbreviated campaign upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are just 1-22 since advancing to the Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) championship game at the end of the 2017 season.

However, Banks said the limited time on the field last fall was beneficial in building chemistry and learning the new system.

Depth and experience will be issues for the Hornets this season, as well as size in the trenches. Banks and his staff are trying to build participation numbers at all levels to address that.

“It’s really important to have that solid foundation,” said Banks, a former NFL quarterback. “The program is not where we want it to be yet. We don’t have a problem with skill guys. We just need to find some big guys.”

Senior quarterback Bennett Broaddus, also a pitcher on the baseball team, played several positions last year.

“Bennett sees the field really well, and we’ve adjusted the offense to fit his skill set,” Banks said. “He has a lot of freedom at the line of scrimmage.”

Several starters will see significant action on both offense and defense, including Emilio Garcia at running back and defensive end. Other contributors will include Josh Titens, Gideon Myers, Kenny Zhao, and Lukas Mullin.

“We’re going to be a team that executes and knows what we’re doing,” Banks said.