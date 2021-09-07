Turtle Creek Chorale: ‘Broadway’s Back, Baby!’

The Turtle Creek Chorale is gearing up for Broadway’s Back, Baby!, the chorus’ first performance dedicated to hits from Broadway in more than a decade.

The event will be performed at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium on Oct. 9 and 10. Dallas’ largest, fully-vaccinated chorus will be joined on stage by Major Attaway, a Broadway leading man known for his 1,500 performances as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, and Patty Breckenridge, a Dallas-based performer, for an evening of spectacular show tunes.

Broadway’s Back, Baby! will be performed twice during the weekend of Oct. 9, including performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Proud to bring a piece of the world’s favorite theater district to Dallas, the 200+ men of the TCC will be performing hits from Aladdin, Hamilton, Les Misérables, West Side Story, and more.

“Let’s be honest, it’s a crime that a group of 200+ mostly gay men haven’t sung a Broadway-themed concert in some time,” artistic director Sean Baugh said. “So, with the excitement around the return of Broadway shows in NYC, we felt it was time to honor this amazing music in our own way, on our own turf. This is our first Broadway-focused show in over 10 years, so we’re excited to do it big with the talents of Major and Patty.”

A Dallas native and Carter High School alum, Major Attaway is thrilled to join the TCC on stage to give renditions of hits from his three-year tenure as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway in New York City. Having also been a stand-in and played the roles of Genie, Babkak, and The Sultan, Attaway looks forward to bringing songs like “Friend Like Me” to life on stage in his hometown.

Patty Breckenridge

Patty Breckenridge, known for her roles as Donna in Mamma Mia!, Diana in Next to Normal, and as Polly in the Water Tower Theater’s world premiere of Creep, will be performing with the Chorale for the fifth time this October. This local leading lady will once again bring her trademark passion, and soaring vocals, to this exciting evening of music.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring back our hometown star, now Broadway A-list star, Major Attaway to our stage,” Baugh added. “Major is not only a massive talent but is one of the kindest, most humble, professionals I have ever met. And, everyone knows our love of Patty Breckenridge, she has become a dear family member to the men of the TCC and having her back with us just makes this evening nothing short of perfection. It’s going to be a production none of us will ever forget. The TCC, Major, Patty, and two hours’ worth of show tunes – what could possibly be more fabulous?”

Tickets may be purchased at turtlecreekchorale.com for $35-$85.