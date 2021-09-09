FBI Dallas Presents 2020 Award to Hillwood

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno announced the selection of Hillwood, a Perot Company, as the Dallas Division’s recipient of the 2020 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. DeSarno recognized Ross Perot Jr. on Aug. 19.

The award, given annually on behalf of FBI Director Christopher Wray, recognizes recipients for their service above and beyond the call of duty to help keep America and its residents safe. A formal ceremony in Washington D.C. was held virtually to honor Hillwood and other recipients by FBI executive management.

Perot, chairman of Hillwood, founded the leading global real estate development company in 1988. Since 2019, Hillwood has been a member of the Dallas Domestic Security Alliance Council, which enables public and private sector members to share intelligence regarding threats that may impact U.S. businesses and issues of national security.

Hillwood’s partnership during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic directly supported the FBI Dallas Division’s mission by providing infrastructure and real-time support to host the first virtual Dallas DSAC meeting. The virtual meeting increased awareness of the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape as DSAC companies and their subsidiaries moved to teleworking environments. The virtual session also allowed the FBI to describe the Cyber Division’s role in thwarting criminal and nation-state actors. Hillwood’s continual support created strong liaison partnerships throughout DSAC and with other law enforcement professionals.

“Mr. Perot and the entire Hillwood team exemplify leadership through service in the North Texas Region and beyond. Hillwood’s commitment to supporting law enforcement, and their partnership with the FBI, makes them the Dallas recipient of the 2020 Director’s Community Leadership Award,” said DeSarno.