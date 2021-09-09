Texas Women’s Foundation Invests $12.9 Million in Texas Women and Girls

The Texas Women’s Foundation invested $12.9 million between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 to advance its mission through research, advocacy, innovative programs and solutions, and grant making.

The organization, which seeks to advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls, awarded a total of 416 grants totaling $10.8 million to organizations serving women and girls.

Texas Women’s Foundation also worked to help meet the needs of the community in response to COVID-19 and the 2021 winter storm, much of it through the organization’s Resilience Fund, initially established in response to the pandemic. Of the $10.8 million, TXWF granted $3.1 million from April 2020–June 30, 2021 in response to a range of community emergencies.

“We made significant investments through grants that supported the immediate needs of women, girls and their families to address the impact of COVID-19, as well as those that would have a longer-term impact on their lives and the community,” said Texas Women’s Foundation President Roslyn Dawson Thompson.

One grant supported Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic. The clinic’s lead obstetrician, along with UT Southwestern Medical Center and FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics), developed a replicable COVID-safe practice model and template of care. The model uses both telehealth and onsite visits with obstetrical staff.

Another grant to Dallas Area Interfaith Sponsoring Committee supported an alternative banking solution for those without government identification, in partnership with Resource One Credit Union.

Still another new grant supported the transition to a mail-based program to maintain the connection between incarcerated mothers and their daughters, as well as pay stipends to the guardians to cover the cost of meals and collect calls to the girls’ mothers for Girls Embracing Mothers Inc.

To learn more about the grants, visit the Texas Women’s Foundation website.