Eataly Unveils New Sculpture

Eataly inspires, it’s a visual feast. There are rows of a hundred different pastas in all shapes and sizes, wagonfuls of colorful fruits and vegetables, and countless boxes and bags of cookies, beautifully wrapped in pastels and golds, some in tin boxes too pretty to throw away. It’s fitting, then, that Eataly Dallas has dedicated this store to the patronage of the arts which complements its home in a shopping center that is owned by some of Dallas’ greatest arts patrons.

Last week, Eataly Dallas hosted artist Nathan Carter who was commissioned to create a sculpture for permanent placement in the food emporium. Carter, who was born in Dallas and now lives in Brooklyn, says the piece he created for Eataly was inspired by the colorful pastel and gold colors found in Italian cookie tins. The three-dimensional piece called Due Ellissi Reflector Garden Floral & Formation Sound & Color hangs above Café Lavazza, catching light, casting shadows, and captivating guests.

Since March 2021, Eataly Dallas has hosted the “Art Spotlight” with NorthPark Center, a program that brings together local arts organizations, Italian artists, and the art of food and drink. Each month, Eataly Dallas partners with a local arts organization or museum for a class, chef demonstrations, and creative conversations for the Dallas community.

