Faith Friday: National Grandparent Summit Simulcast at PC Presbyterian Church

Park Cities Presbyterian Church is among the churches hosting a simulcast of a National Grandparent Summit.

The summit, which will be broadcast to more than 100 sites across the country from Birmingham, Alabama on Oct. 21 and 22, seeks to provide wisdom, direction, and inspiration for attendees to become ‘a more intentional Christian grandparent.’

It will be simulcast at Park Cities Presbyterian Church at 4124 Oak Lawn Avenue in the Loft from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. Registration is $59 for and there is an opportunity upon registration confirmation to purchase a Festive Kitchen Box lunch for the hour lunch break.

Speakers include Awana Clubs International CEO Valerie Bell, musician Scott Wesley Brown, National Association for Grandparenting founder Ken Canfield, author, speaker, and Victorious Family CEO Terence Chatmon, speaker and author Ken Davis, Legacy Coalition founder and CEO Larry Fowler, Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green, The Christian Grandparenting Network founder Cavin Harper, the Signatry founder and CEO Bill High, The Isaacs, Orange founder and CEO Reggie Joiner, Renewanation executive director of church and family ministry Josh Mulvihill, musical guest Fernando Ortega, ventriloquist and comedian Dave Pendleton, Fuller Youth Institute executive director Kara Powell, speakers Justin and Phyllis Rice, The Legacy Coalition conference director Wayne Rice, Visionary Family Ministries founder Rob Rienow, writer and speaker Sherry Schumann, the Colson Center president John Stonestreet, and speaker David Wheeler, according to the event’s website.

For the full schedule, visit their website.